3 things on Flowery Branch City Council agenda

A couple of proposed self-storage developments and a new position overseeing public works and utilities are being considered by Flowery Branch City Council at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 15.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda:

Self-storage development proposed off McEver Road

The council is set to take a final vote on a proposed 147,200-square-foot self-storage development off Gaines Ferry Road and McEver Road.

The self-storage units would be spread out among several buildings on the 7-acre site, also off Bell Drive and across from the Four Seasons on Lanier subdivision. Access to the development would be off Bell Drive and McEver Road, according to a map of the development.

The development “would provide a needed service to the surrounding neighborhoods while acting as a transitional use between the boat storage and nearby residential,” according to a letter from Shamrock Building Systems, a Smyrna company that builds storage facilities.

Atlanta-based Coro Realty is seeking a conditional use permit to be able to build the development. The property is zoned highway business.

Self-storage business would add to busy Ga. 13 intersection

A final vote is planned on a three-story self-storage business proposed off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s rapidly growing Exit 14.

BLT Martin Road LLC is seeking to build the 120,000-square-foot facility at 4153 Falcon Parkway behind Memorial Park Funeral Home and across from Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The 4-acre site is also north of H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway/Martin Road and off a new road planned between Falcon Parkway and Overbrook Drive.

BLT is seeking a conditional use permit, as the property was rezoned in 2020 to highway business with plans for a “small retail development.”

“Since then, our belief that the most highest and best use for the parcel” is a self-storage facility, BLT said in an Oct. 4 letter to Flowery Branch.

That’s due to several factors, including the completion of a 312-unit apartment complex, Advenir at Flowery Branch, and planned 263-unit expansion off Overbrook Drive.

“Further, in the time since the original rezoning, the site has been marketed heavily for a retail user without any success,” according to BLT.

Flowery Branch looking to create new director’s position

A final vote is set on the city creating a new position, director of public works and utilities.

The city has public works and water/wastewater departments, now with a director for each of those departments.

The new position would be a director over both departments. A manager in each department would be “responsible for the day-to-day operations,” according to a city document.

“The functions and duties of the departments are closely related and the employees of each department cross over into the other, especially with water and sewer lines,” the document states.

The pay scale for the director’s position is $87,157 to $121,187 and the manager posts, $65,839 to $91,546, City Manager Tonya Parrish said.