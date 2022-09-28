Sewage spill reported in Flat Creek

About 150 gallons of sewage spilled into Flat Creek on Tuesday before Gainesville water officials stopped the overflow.
The overflow in the creek, which flows into Lake Lanier, happened because “a bypass pump failed to turn on,” the Gainesville Department of Water Resources said in a news release Wednesday. “The area of the spill was accessed and no dead or stressed aquatic life was found.”
A city employee spotted the overflow while performing routine maintenance near 2118 Centennial Drive. Flow was restored by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.
“All field parameters for water quality were within State water quality standards,” the city said. “All conditions have returned to normal.”
The Environmental Protection Division was notified Tuesday afternoon and signs were posted.
For more information, contact Department of Water Resources Environmental Services Manager Brian Wiley at 770-532-7462.