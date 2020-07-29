Teachers say preparing for this school year they must be flexible 'like an Olympic gymnast'

After 35 years of teaching, Cynthia Syfan thought she had a pretty good handle on how to plan for a school year.







But as Syfan, a fourth-grade teacher at Gainesville Exploration Academy, and all other Gainesville teachers returned to school buildings for pre-planning Wednesday, she quickly came to realize how different this year would be.





Preparing for students to return to classrooms in the midst of a pandemic already carried plenty of difficulties, but on Tuesday evening, the GCSS school board announced that Gainesville City schools would be starting the first three weeks of the year remotely, adding another layer of complication to teachers’ plans and making this year’s pre-planning more of a challenge than usual.





“As a teacher, you’ve always got to be flexible,” Syfan said. “But I think now, with virtual schooling and what’s going on, you have to be like an Olympic gymnast.”