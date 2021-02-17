Takeaways from Hall County Schools forum on grief, suicide

Here are a few takeaways from the event:

Don’t Avoid Grieving

Bruner defined the grieving process as a painful, universal and normal process. He said grief can be expressed physically, emotionally and spiritually. It is not to be associated as a mental illness, a weakness or enemy. Although a common misconception, Bruner said there is no time limit or short cut through the grieving process.

“We feel it strongly and fully. Don’t shy away from it,” Bruner said.

As the local community grieves the loss of the two Flowery Branch students, Bruner said it’s important parents work with their children to address how they’re affected and reach out to a friend, pastor or therapist for additional support. Common phrases to avoid while helping others grieve are “You have to be strong” or “You know they wouldn’t want you to feel sad.”

Debunk Suicide Myths

Raulerson focused on debunking common myths surrounding suicide, such as the belief that people who are suicidal keep thier plans to themselves. Raulerson said research shows most suicidal people communicate their intent sometime before their attempt.

Some may said suicide has been shown as one of the most preventable deaths.

“It just takes any positive action, one call or smile to prevent a suicide,” Raulerson said. “Some people believe there’s no turning back once the decision is made, but that’s been seen as false.”

Raulerson said once a person receives the help they need, their chances of becoming suicidal again are significantly lower.

Many parents may worry that if they confront their children about suicide, they will become angry or frustrated. Raulerson said asking people about suicide directly is found to lower their anxiety and redude the risk of an impulsive act.

How to ask about and understand suicide warnings

Raulerson said he prefers a direct approach to the question, such as “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” The alternative is an indirect approach phrasing a question like, “Have you been unhappy or want to go to sleep and never wake up?”

Raulerson said when in doubt or anxious, it’s better to directly ask your child than to wait. If a parent notices their child is reluctant to speak about their behavior or mental health, Raulerson said to remain persistent. The best way to approach the conversation is in a private setting and allowing the child to speak freely.

Before asking the question, Raulerson advises parents to heed the following warning signs: high risk behavior, anger or statements of despair.

Before he admitted to having suicidal thoughts, Brownell said she noticed her son started smoking cigarettes and became secluded from friends and family. Raulerson said in males, he’s noticed suicidal behavior came after a change or loss in a relationship such as a romantic relationship, death or divorce in the family.

Physical warning signs of suicidal thoughts can range from change in sleep patterns or menstrual irregularities to severe headaches, Raulerson said.





Tamara Etterling, director of student services for Hall County Schools, allotted the last 10 minutes of the forum to parent questions submitted ahead of time. One parent asked what is the best way to offer their child, who’s in the LGBTQ+ community, help if they’re feeling suicidal at school. Raulerson noted that the student speaking out is a healthy sign and advised the parent to arrange a meeting with school counselors and outside professionals for additional support.

Etterling added the importance of asking students, “who is your trusted adult at school?” She said this ensures students are speaking out and confiding in someone in the school building.

The session left parents with additional resources and websites such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Alliance of Hope for Suicide Loss Survivors.