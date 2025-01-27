Take a look inside Hall County’s newest school under construction, Everwood Elementary Construction on the new Everwood Elementary School continues Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, on McEver Road in South Hall. Completion of the school will be in time for opening in August. The school is a merger of McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary, which are closing down. - photo by Scott Rogers Construction is well underway at Hall County’s newest school, Everwood Elementary, which is scheduled to open in August of this year.