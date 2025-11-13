PHOTOS: MAEV students hold 2025 Balloons Over Broadway parade

MAEV Academy students parade around the school grounds Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at Ms. Heather's Educational Adventures. For the past 5 years the students have participated in the parade called Balloons Over Broadway, which is inspired by the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. The students create their own unique floats and balloons to show their own interests in the parade. Along with making a float or balloon for the parade, the students in each grade study, research, and learn about the hard work that goes into a Macy’s parade.

by Scott Rogers