Photos: Kids are home because of coronavirus, but Hall County Schools are working hard to keep them fed

Children and parents stood in their yards as Hall County Schools bus drivers dropped off meals with paraprofessionals, coaches and other school faculty members Monday morning.

“The reason that anyone would decide to do this is because it’s helping out the community,” Paul Mundy, a Hall bus driver, said. “For me personally, and for the other drivers as well, these are the students we serve every day, and we have a vested interest in them.”

Clay Hobbs, Hall’s director of transportation, said most of the school system’s staff found out on Friday, March 13, about the decision to deliver lunches. From there, he said the schools started thinking of the most efficient ways to meet the needs of the district.

Hobbs had all of the buses run the elementary portion of their morning routes with the first stops taking place at 8:15 a.m. He worked with the bus drivers to come up with an estimate of the number of students they needed to serve.