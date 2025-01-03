Nath Morris reflects on 24 years of leadership as he steps down from Hall County school board Hall County School Board Vice Chairman Nath Morris is stepping down from the board after 24 years in office. Morris says he has less time to commit to his school board duties since becoming president of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association last year. - photo by Scott Rogers After 24 years on the Hall County school board, Nath Morris is stepping down, leaving a legacy defined by growth, innovation and steady leadership.