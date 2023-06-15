‘Making a change’: Hall students learn where their food comes from at Farm Camp

Elementary students in Hall County spent the last day of Farm Camp chasing chickens and petting Denver the show cow at the school district’s Agribusiness Center in north Hall on Thursday, June 15.



Just over 50 students in kindergarten through fifth grade attended the second annual Fun Farmer Academy, a four-day educational camp otherwise known as Farm Camp.

The goal of Farm Camp is “getting kids excited about agriculture,” said Morgan Conner, the agriculture teacher at North Hall High. “We hatched this idea to have this camp where kids could do these hands-on activities.”

Students learned about where dairy, beef and eggs come from, and also about the role of bees and other pollinators in producing honey. After spending the morning on the farm, they were bused back to North Hall High where they made pig ears out of construction paper and churned their own butter.

“My arm was so sore,” said Lane Brewer, a second grader at Mount Vernon Exploratory School.

But when asked what was most fun about Farm Camp, it was almost unanimous: “Chasing the chickens!” the students said. Some even managed to catch one, clutching the bird in their arms with a proud smile on their faces.

Nora Herr, a second grader at Riverbend Elementary, said she also learned “to not hurt animals.”

Conner said many of the students have hobby farms at home.

“A few days ago, one of them laid its first egg,” Gracie Duckett, a first grader at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy, said of her chickens back home.