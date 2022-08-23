Hall school board adopts its own divisive concepts policy

The Hall County school board adopted a policy Monday that places restrictions on what teachers can say about race and politics in the classroom.



The policy comes after Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 1084 in April, known as the “Protect Students First Act,” which bans the teaching of nine “divisive concepts” related to race.

Although the bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, legislators branded the bill as an effort to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The language of the Hall County school system policy is taken almost verbatim from the state legislation.

According to the school system policy, the “divisive concepts” include teaching students that the “United States of America is fundamentally racist,” or that an “individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race.”

The policy also bars teachers from “espousing personal political beliefs” concerning the divisive concepts. It also establishes a complaint resolution process, as required of every public school system under the law.

If a parent submits a complaint, for example, the school system would have 10 days to decide whether a violation occurred.

Hall County school officials have said there is no evidence that critical race theory or its offshoots are being taught in the school system, and local legislators have been unable to provide examples, saying the bill is proactive rather than reactive.