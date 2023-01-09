Trial starts in crash that killed Gainesville teen in 2020

A jury will hear opening statements Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the trial of Shannon Beauford, who faces charges of vehicular homicide in the 2020 death of a Gainesville teen.

Beauford, 28, of Gainesville, was indicted on two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide in the Oct. 4, 2020, wreck that killed Madison Gray, 17, of Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Beauford was driving a Toyota Corolla around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020, on White Sulphur Road.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Beauford left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Both Beauford and Gray were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where Gray died.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said Gray was formerly a student at East Hall High School.

Beauford was also charged in the indictment with second-degree child cruelty, reckless driving and driving without a license among other charges.

The indictment alleged that Beauford was exceeding the speed limit and drove on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The jury was picked around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal gave the jury instructions before dismissing them for the evening.

The jury will return at 9 a.m. Tuesday for opening statements and evidence.



