Applications open for Nancy Copper Sisu Spark Award

Sisu Integrated Early Learning, a nonprofit devoted to supporting children with special needs, is inviting the Hall County community to nominate a candidate for the Nancy Copper Sisu Spark Award.



People of all ages are eligible for the award from the organization which honors those who exhibit the spirit of “sisu,” a word representing a person who has shown “grit, perseverance, hardiness and resilience” in overcoming a difficult challenge.

Sisu, formerly known as Challenged Child and Friends, provides a learning environment for special needs children six weeks of age to 6 years old.

The application process prompts people to answer four questions that highlight how and why their nominee has demonstrated sisu. The nonprofit requires people to accompany the application with one letter of recommendation. The nominee must reside in North Georgia. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 30.

The Sisu Spark Award Committee will choose the winning candidate, who will be named at the online Seasons of Sisu fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 13.

To nominate someone, visit mysisu.org/sisu-spark-award. Those with questions about the award can contact Emily Cohen at 770-535-8372 or ecohen@mysisu.org.