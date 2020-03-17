Businesses providing sack lunches at VFW in Gainesville

Area businesses will be helping to provide meals this morning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Delta Drive.

Sack lunches will be provided to families in need in a drive-through setup, and volunteers will be using gloves and limiting contact, said Angelica Tabor Fells, owner of local Level Up Haircuts, who organized the event with help from Joy Whitlow.

Fells said she wanted to help while schools were closed. Schools are closed through March 31 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Hall County Schools began delivering meals Monday to students who normally receive free or reduced-price meals.

Gainesville will begin transporting lunches to students on Wednesday, March 18, and continue until the end of the week, Williams said last week. Schools will be working to continue meals and clean their spaces while they are closed to students.

Esteamed Solutions will also be providing cleaning before, during and after the event, Fells said.

Police will direct traffic and about 15 businesses are involved, she said.

This article will be updated.