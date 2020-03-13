Schools are closed, but the work goes on to keep kids fed, learning in Hall County

Although Gainesville and Hall schools are closing Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, they don’t plan on resting.

Custodians will clean all of the schools’ nooks and crannies, cafeteria workers will make food to be delivered to students and teachers will provide virtual lessons.

“Yes, we’re not operating school in a normal fashion, but learning shouldn’t stop,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.

Hall Superintendent Will Schofield released a video Friday, March 13, about what will happen during the week schools are closed.

He encouraged parents and students to not treat the time away from school as a vacation or mental health week.

“Next week provides an opportunity for us to start forward, to learn more to become more adept at online and distance learning,” Schofield said. “ … All of our 3,400 employees play a role in making next week and whatever may happen later, work and work well.”

Schofield said Friday, March 13, will serve as a time for the Hall system to place Chromebooks in the hands of students who don’t have devices at home. As for Gainesville schools, Williams said students without access to the internet will receive learning packets on the week’s lessons.

“We know the burden it places on families to have their children at home,” Williams said. “The next step is to ensure children are doing the work being asked of them. Don’t look at it as a holiday.”

Starting Monday, March 16, a team of 278 Hall nutrition staff will cook meals to feed students who normally receive free or reduced meals.

Cheryl Jones, Hall’s nutrition director, said elementary nutrition staff will report to their respective schools, and middle and high school nutrition staff will report to elementary schools in their cluster.

The meals will be delivered each day from the system’s transportation staff Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20. Bus drivers will take their regular routes at 8:15 a.m to deliver the food.

Families of elementary, middle or high students can also choose to pick up the meals at any local elementary school from 10-11 a.m. daily, at a designated spot outside of the building.

Stan Lewis, Hall’s spokesman, said if school from home needs to be extended beyond March 20, the system will continue providing meals for students.

Gainesville will begin transporting lunches to students on Wednesday, March 18, and continue until the end of the week, Williams said.

The kitchens at Fair Street International Academy, Mundy Mill Learning Academy and Gainesville Exploration Academy will operate throughout the week to supply the meals. Williams said nine cafeteria managers will lead this effort.

“We anticipate utilizing our administrators to help provide those meals,” Williams said. “We are also working with the food bank who works with the high school currently. We will be identifying additional meals and ways to support them.”

With teachers and students gone for the week, both districts’ custodial staff will begin thoroughly cleaning the schools like they typically do over a break.

Williams and Lewis said the systems will add another layer of sanitation to their existing cleaning procedures through using foggers in every school.

Matt Cox, Hall’s executive director of facilities and construction, describes foggers as devices that spray a cleaning solution over a 500 to 700-square-foot area.

“The solution is one on the list of approved disinfectants that will combat the agents that are a part of this virus,” Cox said. “It disperses onto every surface in here, and it air-dries. When it’s complete, it’s fully disinfected.”

Both Hall and Gainesville are already stocked with several foggers.

Joe Cravero, Hall’s custodial coordinator, said each piece of equipment can fully coat an area in five minutes. The machines cost around $300 a piece.

If Hall and Gainesville extend their closures beyond Friday, March 20, students and parents will be notified by the end of Thursday, March 19.

“We are the most caring place on Earth,” Schofield said in a video statement. “I know that our team members will step forward and we will provide a voice and an example of calm in these incredibly unsettling and difficult times.”