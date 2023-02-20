Why all-cash purchases of homes are on the rise in Hall

The Norton Agency’s CEO and President of brokerage services Tommy Howard has seen this trend in the local housing market firsthand, reporting a fluctuating percentage of between 40-45% of individuals buying homes with all cash and no mortgage in the post-pandemic era.

He attributed this trend to a range of market factors, like the amount of cash sitting in Americans’ savings accounts and equity held in the homes they once owned – which they were able to “cash out” amid a rapid rise in property and home values seen throughout the nation.

“In 2018, pre-COVID, there was about $4 trillion in savings accounts in the U.S.,” Howard said. “Today, we’re at $10.9 trillion, so there’s a lot of people who’re sitting on cash…if they were selling their house at a 45%-50% increase (in value) during those years, then they were just dumping that right back into a new home. In some cases, if they were downsizing, they could pay all cash for that.”

Around 40% of homeowners nationwide have no mortgage payment, according to Howard, leading to speculation that a significant number of people buying up houses with cash across Hall could be retirees from outside the county – seniors who’ve paid off homes they’d owned, sold them for far more in the current market and relocated to northeast Georgia.

“I’d have a hard time giving a specific demographic,” Howard said. “I would think that certainly the baby boomers, retirees, I’d imagine, they’d be the ones more flush with surplus cash…I think there’s probably a little bit of everything out there.”

Like Howard, James Allison, of realty agency Leading Edge Real Estate, said he’s also seen an uptick in the percentage of all-cash purchases for homes in Hall County. If he had to put a number on it, he said, between 37-43% of the deals his agency is involved in are all-cash transactions.

“I’d say the cash purchases have steadily increased since 2019,” Allison said. “I think a lot of them are retirees, sometimes downsizing…more cash purchases are made from out-of-town people than in-town. People are relocating here from other areas…they find something here that’s a lot more house for a lot less money than where they’re coming from.”

In the last 12 months, Allison said he’s sold homes to buyers from California, Ohio and Texas who now have a permanent residence in Hall County.

Howard cited a variety of reasons Hall might appeal to American seniors, including close proximity to scenic mountains and Lake Lanier, convenient access to the world’s busiest airport, a mild climate and a relatively low cost of living compared to other parts of the U.S.

“Even though our home prices have escalated rapidly over the last couple of years, (Georgia) is still considered a lot more affordable than California or other parts of the country,” he said.

Throughout the U.S. and northeast Georgia, investment companies also have been soaking up the limited inventory of homes with cash and then flipping them into rental units as a source of profit.

Global investment companies like Blackstone and First Key have been amassing homes in Hall County since the Great Recession in 2008, according to Howard, though it’s still unclear just how much this could account for the current surge in all-cash transactions.

“There were a lot of groups that came in (in 2008) – these large funds across the nation, buying houses all over the country, and Georgia was certainly one of those markets they were looking at in and around Atlanta,” Howard said.

The intent for many of these investment funds, Howard said, was to “go in, get (homes) fixed up, rent them for about 10 years and then resell them” – either sell as a pool to another investor or back to individual homeowners, though that’s not what has happened.

“What we have seen…they have had so much success and created so much income through those rental programs that they really haven’t liquidated…they’re continuing, today, to buy up those properties,” he said.

Howard described the exclusivity seen in the current housing market as a grim appraisal on what’s referred to as “the American dream,” often tied to the notion of homeownership, which he said has declined from 69% to 65% nationwide since 2012. He pointed to the disparity of median income and median home price as a primary contributor to that decline.

In Hall, median household income is around $67,000. The median home price, according to Howard, is more than 5 times that.

“We talk about that all the time,” Howard said. “…I think (that disparity) definitely impacts it. If I’m a mortgage banker and I’m looking at that, I want (that figure) to be at 2-2.5 multiple versus a 5.5 multiple.”

“That makes it almost impossible for someone to be able to purchase a new home,” he said. “The biggest challenge is they may have enough money to make the monthly payment, but then, it’s being able to save enough to have the down payment. That’s a huge challenge for the first-time homebuyer as well.”

Howard went on to say that the “escalation of the average home price” continues to exclude most first-time homebuyers from the market, though he believes there are solutions to restoring accessibility to homeownership for average Americans, specifically through revisions of density.

“I think the public and private sector have to work together to figure out how to overcome these challenges,” Howard said. “That’s your local governments…working with builders to see (if) we can lower some of the cost for construction these days. Density is a big part of that. Being able to put more units on smaller pieces of property, that actually will cut the building cost, which will help shrink the expense…which, then, can transition to being a lower cost for the consumer.”

“That’s a big challenge. Density can be a scary word,” Howard added, though he believes it’s possible “if there’s municipalities that have the infrastructure to accommodate that.”



