How many jobs were added in Hall in 2021-22, according to Chamber of Commerce

Eighteen new and expanding firms added 1,770 new jobs and $295 million in capital investment in Hall County during a 12-month period ending June 30, according to a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce report.
The Economic Development Report, released Monday, Oct. 17, goes on to cite numerous examples of growth in various industries, including health care, education, retail and tourism.
Among the highlights are Kubota’s new $90 million research and development facility off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall and Agile Cold Storage opening a 150,000-square-foot cold storage facility off Athens Highway/U.S. 129 in East Hall, creating about 100 jobs.
Since 2015, 142 new and expanding businesses have announced 8,100 jobs and $1.9 billion in new capital investment, according to the report.
“Gainesville-Hall County is home to more than 330 manufacturing and processing facilities, and 60 international company locations, representing 21 foreign countries,” the report states.
Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, is set to discuss economic development projects that are underway at the South Hall Business Coalition meeting on Nov. 3 at Houndstooth Grill & Tavern in Braselton.
Space is limited for the event, with registration at ghcc.com. The cost to attend is $5 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members.