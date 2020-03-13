How area companies are responding to coronavirus, down to fixing the water temperature

Also, federal officials encourage employers to consider flexible leave policies for their employees.



“We are following federal and state guidelines,” Syfan said.

He noted that in a company expansion over the past couple of years, “we added on significantly, enough to handle a couple of years of growth. We had four empty tables, if you will, and so we’ve sort of spread (workers) out so we don’t have to be so close to each other.”

The company also checked heating and air filters “to make sure they are new and clean and functioning properly,” Syfan said.

Many of the office workers can do their jobs from home via laptops, he said.

“We’re encouraging our people to stay home, and we’re not limiting vacation if (workers) have a planned vacation,” said Tom Hensley, president of Fieldale Farms poultry company, which has locations in Hall County.

“We need people to work every day, and we’re not panicking,” he added.

Plants themselves are “spotlessly clean,” Hensley said. “They’re sanitized every night. They’re not a single germ in the chicken plant when it cranks up in the morning, and our people routinely wash their hands throughout the day.

“If a coronavirus gets in the chicken plant, it doesn’t have a … chance to make it through the day,” he said.

Workers needing to address child care issues — such as a center closing because of coronavirus — “is a problem for sure,” Hensley said.

“School being out is the biggest concern, and we’re not sure how that’s going to play out for us next week. We’ll just find out when we get there. It’s not any different than when school’s out for snow days — there’s just more of them.”

Another concern is ongoing economic impacts from the coronavirus, which has caused the stock market to go into freefall.

“We’re not immune (from a downturn),” Syfan said. “We’re in a good cash position and have excellent credit and excellent relationships with our banks, as long as our banks are healthy.

“As the world goes on — not its merry way, but its new way — we’ll be fine. We figured out a long time ago that when we begin to feel like everything is comfortable, life is good and we’re bulletproof, we have to shake our heads and remember that anything can come up. And it’s usually the things that nobody expects.”



