WATCH: Video shows teacher kicked in fight at East Hall High School

The mother of a student accused of kicking a teacher in the face during a fight at East Hall High School says her son didn’t do it.

Jhonny David Mendez, 18, was charged with felony battery and affray last week after a fight on March 8 with another student. He was arrested two days later and released on a $3,500 bond later that day.

Mendez is accused of kicking East Hall teacher Heather Hawkins in the face while she was trying to break up the fight.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said last week that Mendez was on his back and accidentally kicked Hawkins in the face when he tried to kick the other student off him.

“It was just a scramble,” Lewis said. “He was trying to kick the other kid.”