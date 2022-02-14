Mistrial declared in child rape case of Gillsville man

A judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors in the trial of a Gillsville man accused of raping and molesting a girl under the age of 10 could not reach a decision.

After two days of deliberations, Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden declared a mistrial in the case of Jacob Matthias Young III, of Gillsville.

Young was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 sometime between October 2014 and November 2015, according to the indictment.