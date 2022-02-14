Mistrial declared in child rape case of Gillsville man

A judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors in the trial of a Gillsville man accused of raping and molesting a girl under the age of 10 could not reach a decision.
After two days of deliberations, Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden declared a mistrial in the case of Jacob Matthias Young III, of Gillsville.
Young was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 sometime between October 2014 and November 2015, according to the indictment.
The jury began deliberations the evening of Feb. 9 after two days of evidence and closing arguments. The jury deliberated through late Wednesday and all of Thursday before returning Friday.
“During the course of their deliberation the jury foreperson sent out multiple communications that indicated that the jury was deadlocked and no further progress could be made,” according to Bearden’s order for mistrial.
The court gave the jury additional directions and instructions.
After some consideration, Bearden determined that the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked and that mistrial in the case was necessary.”
Defense attorney Andy Maddox said his understanding of the split in the jury was 11-to-1 in favor of acquittal. Maddox otherwise declined to comment on the nature of the case.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said she did not know the details but knew the case was deadlocked. She said the prosecution generally asks the jury about how the votes were divided but does not ask how they chose to vote.
A new trial for Young has not been scheduled.