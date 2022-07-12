Man found dead at Gold Creek Foods

A Gold Creek Foods employee was found dead Tuesday morning at the Webb Girth Road plant in Gainesville, according to the company.
A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator was called to Gold Creek around 5:45 a.m. and found a 70-year-old man dead at the plant.
“A representative from the coroner’s office said the circumstances suggest a sudden medical or cardiac event as the cause of death, but that an autopsy will be needed to confirm (that cause of death),” Gold Creek said in a statement.
The Sheriff’s Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
The Sheriff’s Office withheld the man’s name pending notification of his family.