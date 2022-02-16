Man accused of firing 2 gunshots into Gainesville home where baby slept

A man has been charged after authorities said he fired two gunshots into a Gainesville home Sunday, Feb. 13, according to authorities.
The gunfire went through the front of the house and entered two rooms, including one with an infant sleeping.
No one was injured.
Nicolas Montalvan-Ceballos, 35, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault in the shooting on West Dennis Drive in Gainesville.
A witness told Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies that his neighbors across the street had been firing guns around midnight every night for the past week, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.
The witness confronted the neighbors on Sunday around midnight again and “shouted at them as he walked toward the street,” Williams said.
“The witness says someone shouted back at him and then he heard two gunshots apparently aimed in his direction,” Williams said.
Deputies arrived on the scene after midnight Sunday and found that the gunfire went through the front of the house and entered two rooms,v including the one with the infant.
The deputies then went across the street to where the bullets came from and questioned four people about the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office then charged Montalvan-Ceballos after the questioning, Williams said.
The Times requested the full incident report, but that was not received as of Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Montalvan-Ceballos was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
Magistrate Court officials said Montalvan-Ceballos informed the court that he would hire his own attorney, but no attorney was on record with them Wednesday.