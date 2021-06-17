Lula man dies after being hit by a train

A Lula man walking northbound on railroad tracks in Gainesville was killed after being struck by a train, according to authorities.
Justin Michael McGuire, 33, died around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the area of Atlanta Highway near Ray Street.
Fire department personnel for Hall County and Gainesville responded to a 911 call from Norfolk Southern, and McGuire was found behind a business.
“According to the initial investigation, McGuire was walking north on the train tracks in the area,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said. “The conductor of the northbound train spotted McGuire on the tracks and sounded the train’s horn several times before it struck McGuire.
The case is still under investigation, though no charges are expected.