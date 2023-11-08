By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jefferson man accused of rape pleads to lesser charge
11032022 LINDSEY 1.jpg
Joseph Lindsey attends his committal hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Hall County Magistrate Court for charges of raping a woman at an Oakwood home. Lindsey pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to a reduced charge of false imprisonment. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver to nine years on probation to be served consecutively to another case. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Jefferson man accused of rape at an Oakwood house party pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received probation, according to court documents.