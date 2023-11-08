Jefferson man accused of rape pleads to lesser charge Joseph Lindsey attends his committal hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Hall County Magistrate Court for charges of raping a woman at an Oakwood home. Lindsey pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to a reduced charge of false imprisonment. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver to nine years on probation to be served consecutively to another case. - photo by Scott Rogers A Jefferson man accused of rape at an Oakwood house party pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received probation, according to court documents.