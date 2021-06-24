Investigator describes 'bold' burglaries leading up to Dixon slaying

That and other details emerged as the Dixon murder trial continued Wednesday, June 22, with investigators and representatives from businesses testifying about the timeline of events in the days surrounding the deputy’s slaying.



The trial for defendants Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19, kicked off Tuesday, June 21, before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. A fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have described the suspects as a “crew of criminals” that started with car thefts and evolved to bigger targets, such as breaking into car dealerships and using stolen vehicles to rip the doors off of a pawn shop to steal guns.