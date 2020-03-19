Illinois woman charged in fatal Gainesville wreck involving motorcyclist

An Illinois woman turned herself in to the Hall County Jail after authorities say she failed to yield in a crash last week that killed a motorcyclist.



Christine Kicklighter, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, is being charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, which is a misdemeanor, in the wreck that killed Jeffrey Ryscamp, 57, of Hoschton. Christine Kicklighter

Attorney Philip Pilgrim Jr. said his client was “saddened for the family and their loss.”

“I know that she spent time out on scene praying over him as first responders were working on him. … Her feelings go out to the family,” he said.

Georgia State Patrol was called out after 8 p.m. March 11 to Ga. 60/Candler Road at the intersection with the on ramp for Interstate 985 northbound.

Kicklighter was in the left turn lane on Ga. 60. Assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said Kicklighter failed to yield while turning left and entered the path of Ryscamp, who was driving a Harley Davidson Streetglide.

Ryscamp was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State patrol obtained warrants for Kicklighter for failure to yield while turning left and second-degree vehicular homicide.

Kicklighter turned herself in and has since been released.