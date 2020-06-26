How much is spent on Hall County law enforcement and what it buys

Amid the chants nationally of “defund the police,” Hall County area law enforcement will remain, based on current spending levels, a major part of overall government spending.



About $56.5 million is spent on Hall County law enforcement, more than one-fifth of overall budgets in Gainesville, Hall County, Flowery Branch and Oakwood, according to budget records obtained by The Times.

That’s a slight drop from last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its thinning of revenues can take the blame there.

That anticipated revenue loss “likely factored into a larger gap between many of the (departmental) budget requests and the final budget recommendations,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said, noting the emphasis on cuts was “non-essential projects.”

The push to defund – and even eliminate – police departments sprung out of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While that’s still a drumbeat, much of the issue has morphed into how much is spent on departments and how the money’s spent – as well as if it could be spent more effectively.

“When you start talking about the idea of defunding, it quickly becomes an issue of the number of officers that are on the road,” Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said. “(Oakwood Police Department) already is at what I would consider a minimum staffing level for safe operations of a police department.

“If you were to address the idea of defunding a portion of the operation, the balance would be quickly shifted away from the ability to provide safe police services. I’m talking about safety all around. I don’t think anybody wants to see that happen.”