Gwinnett officer demoted after plea to vehicular homicide in Hall Michael Brady, left, and attorney Robert Greenwald take a break during a plea hearing for Brady Monday, June 23, 2025, in Hall County State Court. Brady entered a guilty plea for second-degree vehicular homicide after Dwayne Claffey, 34, was killed when Brady's car struck his moped on McEver Road at J White Road. - photo by Scott Rogers A Gwinnett County police officer sentenced last month in a Hall County vehicular homicide case has been demoted, Gwinnett County officials confirmed.