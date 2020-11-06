Gillsville woman accused of taking $168K from employer, Kipper Tool Company

A Gillsville woman is accused of using a company credit card to pay personal bills, taking more than $168,000 of the company’s money, authorities say.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Heather Harrison Pile, 38, used Kipper Tool Company’s credit card between January and October of this year to pay for personal expenses.

The Gainesville company is said to have called the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 23, to report irregularities found in its financial records.

Though she was not employed with the company when it contacted law enforcement, Booth said Pile allegedly had access to the card through her accounting role at the business.

Pile was charged with felony theft by conversion and arrested Monday, Nov. 2, at her home. She was booked into the Hall County Jail and released the same day on a $5,700 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

No attorney information was available Friday, Nov. 6, from Magistrate Court officials.

The Times left a message seeking comment with a representative from Kipper Tool.

