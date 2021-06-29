GBI agents detail processing of crime scene after Dixon shooting

"Given the first .45 caliber casing being at the corner of 43 (Highland Ave.), the back corner of the residence, it would indicate that at least one shot was fired from the back of the residence,” Honea said. “And then, at some point Deputy Dixon got onto the front porch of 43 (Highland Ave.), where he unloaded his magazine in the general direction of 45 (Highland Ave.) with the subject in between the two residences."



The presentation of evidence continued into a fifth day Monday, June 28, in the murder trial for Garcia-Solis, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19.

A fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed from the other three suspects but testified for the prosecution last week.

The GBI said Dixon was following four suspects in a stolen vehicle before the chase moved on foot.

Honea, a crime scene specialist, was called Monday to describe the scene she found on Highland Avenue and the surrounding streets.

On Myrtle Street by way of Auburn Avenue, the agent said there were tire marks in the grass, a mailbox knocked over and other debris in the roadway.

Honea testified that there was one bullet hole on the front of 43 Highland Ave. in the direction of 45 Highland Ave., and there were two holes on the side of 43 Highland Ave. going toward the front of the residence.