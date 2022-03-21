Gainesville man sentenced to work release in 2019 fatal crash

A Gainesville man was sentenced earlier this month to work release in a 2019 fatal crash that killed his 23-year-old passenger, according to court documents.

Justin Colon-Surillo had initially faced two counts of vehicular homicide in the death of Erika Marie Torres Rivera, of Gainesville.

Colon-Surillo, 23, was sentenced March 9 to 15 years with the first 12 months in Hall County work release after a plea under the First Offender Act on first-degree vehicular homicide. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal granted Colon-Surillo credit for time served and allowed the remainder of the sentence after work release to be served on probation.