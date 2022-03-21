Gainesville man sentenced to work release in 2019 fatal crash

A Gainesville man was sentenced earlier this month to work release in a 2019 fatal crash that killed his 23-year-old passenger, according to court documents.
Justin Colon-Surillo had initially faced two counts of vehicular homicide in the death of Erika Marie Torres Rivera, of Gainesville.
Colon-Surillo, 23, was sentenced March 9 to 15 years with the first 12 months in Hall County work release after a plea under the First Offender Act on first-degree vehicular homicide. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal granted Colon-Surillo credit for time served and allowed the remainder of the sentence after work release to be served on probation.
Deal ordered that Colon-Surillo cannot drive a car for the first two years on probation. After that, the judge allowed him only to drive for work, medical appointments, religious services and probation meetings for the following three years.
Under the First Offender Act, Colon-Surillo will have the case discharged if he completes all of the terms of his sentence.
Defense attorney Rob McNeill did not return an email and call seeking comment.
Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate a single-vehicle wreck in March 2019 on Thompson Bridge Road at Fairmont Street.
Sgt. Josh Hedden told The Times that Colon-Surillo’s Mazda3 traveled off of the east shoulder of Thompson Bridge Road and struck multiple trees before overturning.
Hedden said the car “vaulted and struck a large tree with its undercarriage” after overturning.
Rivera died from injuries she suffered in the crash, and Colon-Surillo was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for serious injuries.
Colon-Surillo was charged in a May 2021 indictment with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and a restricted license violation.
Though there is only one fatality, the vehicular homicide was charged once for DUI and a second time for reckless driving.
The prosecution dismissed the DUI charge and one of the vehicular homicide charges.