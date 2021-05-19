Gainesville man arrested in wrong-way aggressive driving incident in Dawson County

Multiple charges have been filed against a Hall County man accused of driving the wrong way down Ga. 400 in Dawson County on Sunday morning, narrowly avoiding striking multiple Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies head on, before being taken into custody.
In an email to the Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson shared that deputies narrowly avoided injury during the incident, which occurred at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, in the area of Ga. 400 and Grant Road.
Lucindo Godines-Diaz, 20, of Gainesville was allegedly witnessed driving at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lane of Ga. 400, Johnson said. Godines-Diaz was stopped and taken into custody in front of the North Georgia Premium Outlets.
He faces several charges, including reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of methamphetamine and driving without a valid license, according to Dawson arrest reports.
Johnson said Godines-Diaz faces additional charges for methamphetamine, which was allegedly found with his personal effects, rolled in a $20 bill.
Godines-Diaz is being held in the Dawson County Detention Center under a bond of $10,200.
This article originally appeared in the Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times.