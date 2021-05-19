Gainesville man arrested in wrong-way aggressive driving incident in Dawson County

Multiple charges have been filed against a Hall County man accused of driving the wrong way down Ga. 400 in Dawson County on Sunday morning, narrowly avoiding striking multiple Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies head on, before being taken into custody.



In an email to the Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson shared that deputies narrowly avoided injury during the incident, which occurred at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, in the area of Ga. 400 and Grant Road.