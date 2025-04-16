By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville man arrested in undercover child sex sting operation sentenced in plea deal
04162025 LOONEY 1.jpg
Jason Looney is cuffed Tuesday, April 15, 2025, during a plea hearing in Hall County Superior Court. Looney was arrested after a sting operation where he was having sexually explicit conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a child. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Gainesville man who messaged someone he believed to be underage for sex was sentenced Tuesday in a plea deal, according to court documents.