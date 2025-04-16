Gainesville man arrested in undercover child sex sting operation sentenced in plea deal Jason Looney is cuffed Tuesday, April 15, 2025, during a plea hearing in Hall County Superior Court. Looney was arrested after a sting operation where he was having sexually explicit conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a child. - photo by Scott Rogers A Gainesville man who messaged someone he believed to be underage for sex was sentenced Tuesday in a plea deal, according to court documents.