Gainesville man accused of shooting toward daughter, two adults sentenced Michael Shockley enters Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, for a bond hearing. Shockley is accused of shooting toward a man driving a pickup truck that came Friday, Jan. 10, to his home on Tribble Gap Road, according to authorities. - photo by Scott Rogers An Alto man accused of shooting toward three people, including his daughter, was sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal, according to court documents.