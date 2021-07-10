Funding the police: A closer look at local law enforcement budgets

Hall County Sheriff’s Office

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s budget is $46,410,886, which is a 6.6% increase from last year. The increase comes largely from a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees. The office has a total of 336 employees including jailers and deputies.

Funding for the sheriff’s office is about 41% of the county’s general fund budget.

Other increases include $190,000 for new body cameras and tasers for all jail officers and school resource officers, Sheriff Gerald Couch said, as well as $60,000 for building maintenance, $150,000 to replace old laptops and $100,000 for software maintenance.

The office will add a major to oversee only the jail, which has more employees than all the local police departments combined, Couch said. Now, one major oversees the jail and court system. A captain also will be promoted to a major position to oversee patrol and investigation operations, Couch said. The new position will cost about $140,000.