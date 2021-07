Funding the police: A closer look at local law enforcement budgets

The cost of the body cameras is about $164,000, Parrish wrote. This covers additional Axon Fleet car cameras, body cameras for detectives and video storage.

Gainesville police also have a new avenue for funding that the City Council set up for this budget. The city established a Police Services Fund, similar in operation to the Fire Services Fund or Parks and Recreation Fund, which creates a new tax district for the entire city. The millage rate for this fund is 0.5 mills, where 1 mill is an annual property tax equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value.

The funding for this police district must go to Gainesville Police Department’s patrol unit, which has 49 officers, City Manager Bryan Lackey said. The city helped to offset the cost of the new millage rate with a 1 mill tax credit for all residents this year, but this Police Services Fund millage rate can be adjusted in future years. About 41% of the department’s money is still coming from the city’s general fund, and money from the new Police Services Fund is solely for patrol.

“We wanted to demonstrate to our community and our public safety staff our commitment to fully funding public safety services in the City of Gainesville,” Lackey wrote in a statement. “Establishing these services districts helps remove the ‘competition’ within the General Fund Budget where other Departments and services are funded as well.”

The city’s general fund budget is $30.9 million for FY2022.

There is no plan to decrease funding based on protests, Parrish wrote.