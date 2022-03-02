Former jailer takes plea deal in sexual contact case

A former Hall County Sheriff’s Office jailer was sentenced to probation and some time in private house arrest after a plea to sexual contact with an inmate roughly two years ago, according to court testimony.
David Lee Rivera, 23, of Gainesville, took a plea deal Tuesday, March 1, on sexual contact by an employee or agent in the second degree and violation of oath by public officer under the First Offender Act. Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller sentenced Rivera to five years on probation with 12 months under private house arrest.
Rivera was also fined $2,755 and given 40 hours of community service to complete.
Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler laid out the state’s case, calling it a "short-lived dalliance within the jail,” involving a woman jailed in June 2020 on drug charges.
In August 2020, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation regarding Rivera. An inmate claimed he had seen Rivera and the inmate kissing in the dry storage area of the jail.
Rivera was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to the sexual conduct, saying the inmate had initiated the contact, Fowler told the judge.
“He wasn't in his uniform to advance a prurient interest,” defense attorney Arturo Corso said. “He was not predatory. He is just a man who gave in to a temptation and did a stupid, stupid thing."
Rivera resigned Aug. 19 in lieu of termination, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
“Actions of this type cannot and will not be tolerated nor will I hesitate to request a criminal investigation by the GBI into such matters,” Sheriff Gerald Couch wrote in a statement following Rivera’s arrest. “Most of our employees do a tremendous job under often difficult conditions. In this case the tenacity of the Jail supervisory staff helped resolve this matter very quickly."
Rivera was originally charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, a felony, in a 2021 indictment, which alleged he touched the inmate’s genital area.
But Fuller agreed with Corso’s argument that the indictment failed to prove a felony and that it was a misdemeanor.
Both sides agreed that there was no evidence of force and that the sexual conduct was consensual.
Fowler requested a sentence with one year in custody because law enforcement and jailers are stewards of the community.
"By the very nature of what they do, they have to be held to somewhat of a higher standard, and for the most part, they do a wonderful job,” Fowler said.
Fowler argued that jailers are in positions of power over the inmates, who are there against their will.
The prosecutor said she felt Rivera’s actions can paint other law enforcement in a poor light and betray the trust from the community in law enforcement officers.
Corso told the judge that his client has been “absolutely humiliated” and that the news coverage of his arrest “is a significant punishment all by itself.”
"There is really no greater level of shame and remorse that David can have," the defense attorney said.
In an attempt to offer context for the judge’s consideration, Corso said Rivera had fallen into a depression after learning his girlfriend had cheated on him.
“None of my remarks should take away from David’s acceptance of responsibility, and none of my remarks should be seen as personally critical of anybody else but us,” Corso said.
Rivera resigned and gave up his certification through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which he cannot regain, Corso said.
"He knew that when he owned up to his behavior that that meant the end of his law enforcement career,” Corso said.
Oscar Flores of the Winder Police Department, who used to work with Rivera, addressed the judge before he handed down his sentence.
"I ask you to please, please, please allow him a second opportunity to redeem himself," Flores said.
Fuller said he considered a sentence including incarceration but found it important that the inmate in this case did not wish to see Rivera punished.
The judge also took into consideration Rivera accepting responsibility and his remorse shown to the court.
"Any damage that is done to the public confidence (in law enforcement) is a lasting damage,” Fuller said. “The court feels that the court's sentence is adequately punitive, adequately rehabilitative (and) adequately deterrent of crimes of this nature based on the facts of this particular case.”
Under the First Offender Act, Rivera will have the case discharged from his record if he fulfills all the terms of his sentence.