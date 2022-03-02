Former jailer takes plea deal in sexual contact case

David Lee Rivera, 23, of Gainesville, took a plea deal Tuesday, March 1, on sexual contact by an employee or agent in the second degree and violation of oath by public officer under the First Offender Act. Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller sentenced Rivera to five years on probation with 12 months under private house arrest.



Rivera was also fined $2,755 and given 40 hours of community service to complete.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler laid out the state’s case, calling it a "short-lived dalliance within the jail,” involving a woman jailed in June 2020 on drug charges.

In August 2020, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation regarding Rivera. An inmate claimed he had seen Rivera and the inmate kissing in the dry storage area of the jail.

Rivera was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to the sexual conduct, saying the inmate had initiated the contact, Fowler told the judge.

“He wasn't in his uniform to advance a prurient interest,” defense attorney Arturo Corso said. “He was not predatory. He is just a man who gave in to a temptation and did a stupid, stupid thing."

Rivera resigned Aug. 19 in lieu of termination, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.