Dog injured and authorities investigating animal cruelty





Authorities are investigating a potential case of animal cruelty involving a pit bull that was found with injuries, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the female pit bull was found Aug. 31 on Memorial Park Road with injuries to its anus. The dog was missing from its owner, and a Gainesville animal rescue has taken the dog into its care.

“(Investigators) have followed possible leads, but so far nothing has led to any more definitive answers,” Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said it is unclear how the dog was injured and provided no further information. The Times has reached out to the animal rescue for more information.

He said Hall County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident as an animal cruelty case. Anyone with information on this case or any other suspected cases of animal abuse in the area can contact the investigator at 770-533-7690.

This story will be updated as The Times learns more.

Digital editor Thomas Hartwell contributed to this report.