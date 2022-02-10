Defense calls wreck reconstruction expert in fatal crash trial





The jury has heard two days of evidence in the trial for Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, who was accused in the July 22, 2020, crash that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.

Wednesday’s testimony focused on Tiffany Franklin, Sosebee’s ex-girlfriend, and the testimony of multiple law enforcement witnesses.

Law enforcement said they tried to stop Sosebee on Bethel Road in North Hall, though they were actually seeking a different man with a warrant.

Franklin, who suffered severe damage to both her legs in the wreck, said she remembered telling Sosebee to stop after seeing the blue lights.

On Thursday, the defense brought Dwayne Canupp of Canupp Accident Reconstruction and Investigative Service, who had previously served in law enforcement.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill asked Canupp if he could determine, based on the evidence he reviewed, how fast Sosebee was going. Canupp said he could not.

Georgia State Patrol said Sosebee traveled up a rocky embankment and then back down it before striking and landing on top of Hayes’s work truck.

If the car had been going more than 80 mph, Canupp said the car would have gone up the embankment and become airborne.

The defense also brought Sosebee’s niece to the stand, who saw Sosebee the day of the crash

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro asked if she saw her uncle drink or smoke anything, to which she said no.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sent the jury home after 3 p.m. Thursday and instructed them to return at 9 a.m. Friday. The jury will hear both sides’ closing arguments and Deal’s instructions before entering deliberations.