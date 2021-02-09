Dawsonville man charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Federal authorities arrested a Dawson County man this week on charges connected to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.



Benjamin Harry Torre, 23, of Dawsonville, was taken into custody by the FBI on Tuesday, Feb. 9, following a nationwide manhunt for individuals that were captured in pictures and videos violently breaching the U.S. Capitol. on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice, Torre was one of hundreds who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol. Torre allegedly entered the building through a broken window after attending a rally in Washington D.C.