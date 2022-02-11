Bus in South Hall hits parked Jetta; 25 students onboard

Update: Georgia State Patrol said the bus was heading south at 7:14 a.m. Friday on White Walnut Way along a curve where a Volkswagen Jetta was parked.

State patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said the bus driver misjudged his clearance and hit the back of the Volkswagen Jetta with his right rear tire.

The school bus had no damage, while the Jetta had minor damage, Tucker said.

Tucker said there were no citations issued.