Oakwood man charged in Browns Bridge Road home invasion, safe robbery

Update: An Oakwood man has been charged with robbing a Browns Bridge Road home at gunpoint on Feb. 3, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Acker, 37, faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery and first-degree home invasion after sheriff's officials said he entered the home wearing a mask and used a gun, demanding the victims open the safe.

After gaining access to the safe, the man left the home. Law enforcement said they believe Acker knew the home and what was inside the safe.

No one was injured.

Acker is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.









