Oakwood man charged in Browns Bridge Road home invasion, safe robbery

Update: An Oakwood man has been charged with robbing a Browns Bridge Road home at gunpoint on Feb. 3, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Acker, 37, faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery and first-degree home invasion after sheriff's officials said he entered the home wearing a mask and used a gun, demanding the victims open the safe.
After gaining access to the safe, the man left the home. Law enforcement said they believe Acker knew the home and what was inside the safe.
No one was injured.
Acker is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
A masked gunman entered a home on Browns Bridge Road in the early hours of Feb. 3 and demanded the victims inside open a safe, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
They believe they knew who it was and that the robber knew the home and what was inside the safe.
The Sheriff’s Office said Feb. 7 they have identified a suspect, though they did not release the name.
There were no injuries, and the case remains an active investigation.
“Violent crimes like this one are rare in Forsyth County and will not be tolerated,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Our deputies and detectives work tirelessly to identify and apprehend offenders who commit them. This individual’s days of freedom are numbered no matter where he may run to.”
This article originally published in the Forsyth County News.