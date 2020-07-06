Boats vandalized behind Lake Lanier homes

A handful of boats at private docks behind Lake Lanier homes were vandalized prior to July 4, including having the seat cushions ripped open and graffiti and the symbol for anarchy written in permanent marker, according to authorities.
“According to initial details, the criminal or criminals ripped open seat cushions on each boat and used permanent marker to write, ‘f--- the rich,’ and draw circle-A symbols on various places on the boats,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the vandalism happened between Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, in a neighborhood off of Chestatee Road. Deputies took two reports from Lathem Creek Drive and one each on Grandview Drive and Downing Way.
Investigators are processing evidence including dock surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at (770) 533-7683.