4 treated at Gold Creek in Gainesville after bleach spill

Hall County and Gainesville fire crews responded to a bleach spill Friday morning at Gold Creek chicken plant in Gainesville.
Crews arrived at the plant, located in the 2000 block of Memorial Park Drive, around 11:30 a.m. and found that a 350 gallon tank filled with bleach had been punctured by a forklift, according to Hall County Fire Services spokeswoman Christie Grice.
“The chemical drained from the tank into an internal contained drain inside the business,” she said. “The business was evacuated, four people were evaluated on the scene for minor injuries. The business was ventilated and the chemical leak has been contained.”
She said no one was taken to the hospital, and emergency service personnel cleared the scene around 12:20 a.m.
“The business was ventilated and the chemical leak has been contained,” she said, adding that a private hazmat response team is enroute to the business for cleanup.
Gold Creek spokeswoman Erin Williamson said the tank was delivered damaged.
“Gold Creek team members attempted to reject the package upon delivery but were refused by the driver,” she said. “By the time team members were able to move the package and stop the leak, approximately 100 gallons had leaked at a concentration of just 12 percent.”
“The leak into the plant’s contained drainage system contributed to a detectable odor within the plant,” she said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Gold Creek team members initiated a safe and orderly evacuation of the plant per safety protocols.”
She said no injuries have been reported, though a few team members close to the leak reported mild eye irritation.
It is unclear how many gallons the tank held. Grice said 350, while Willamson said 275.
It is the same plant where six people were killed and 12 hospitalized after a nitrogen leak Jan. 28, 2021. At the time, the plant was owned by Foundation Food Group, but the company was later purchased by Gold Creek in September 2021.
An investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board remains open. In July, OSHA announced 59 alleged violations against Foundation Food Group, Messer LLC and two other companies that could lead to nearly $1 million in penalties.