4 treated at Gold Creek in Gainesville after bleach spill

Hall County and Gainesville fire crews responded to a bleach spill Friday morning at Gold Creek chicken plant in Gainesville.

Crews arrived at the plant, located in the 2000 block of Memorial Park Drive, around 11:30 a.m. and found that a 350 gallon tank filled with bleach had been punctured by a forklift, according to Hall County Fire Services spokeswoman Christie Grice.

“The chemical drained from the tank into an internal contained drain inside the business,” she said. “The business was evacuated, four people were evaluated on the scene for minor injuries. The business was ventilated and the chemical leak has been contained.”