3 Roswell men charged in Gainesville home invasion

Three Roswell men have been arrested in a home invasion in Gainesville on Sunday, March 27, according to authorities.

Officers determined that the men entered the victims’ residence through the front door with a gun, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.

Van said the victims were expecting people when three men showed up.

Van said shoes, a wallet, a speaker, a game controller and a cellphone were taken, but she did not have any further information on the home invasion Friday, April 1.