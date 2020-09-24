15-year-old stole guns, liquor from Gainesville home, police say

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at a youth detention center after he stole two guns and several bottles of liquor from a Gainesville home on Monday, Sept. 21.
The boy was seen on surveillance camera around 10 a.m., entering a home on Cumberland Valley Road, Gainesville Police said.
Multiple bottles of liquor, a handgun and a lever-action rifle were stolen from the home, which the homeowner discovered in disarray roughly two hours later, police said.
Police said they recovered the liquor in a wooded area nearby after using a K-9 tracker.
Someone recognized the boy from the surveillance footage shared by neighbors, and that person contacted the school resource officers at Gainesville City Schools, police said.
The boy was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on a burglary charge, police said.
Police said the investigation is still active, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-534-5252.