New sneaker store, ATL Addictions GVL, opens on the square

One fall Friday night has helped changed the retail landscape on the downtown square, according to the owner of ATL Addictions GVL, Andres Garcia. The latest addition to the shopping and dining experience on the square, ATL Addictions GVL (the latter three letters for Gainesville), is a sneaker and clothing store that opened in a space that was previously occupied by a barbershop in December 2023. When Garcia, who graduated from North Hall High School, decided to open a retail business that focused on his love for all things sneaker culture he decided to do so a few miles south in Gwinnett County.