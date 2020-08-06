Column: Beer lovers and lake lovers, this upcoming virtual talk is for you. This brew is, too

For Steady Hand Beer Co. in Atlanta and many other breweries across the world, water means everything.

That’s why I’m joining Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Steady Hand, Gainesville’s Left Nut Brewing Co. and Terrapin's ATL Brew Lab for a webinar that shines light on the long-standing relationship of beer and drinking water, as well as the importance of protecting our precious resource — the Chattahoochee River.

We’ll chat about beer —and maybe taste a few — from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and offer well-informed ramblings about Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Quality Beer Tour, which calls upon breweries from Georgia to release a beer and donate a portion of its proceeds to the organization’s four key programs: trash cleanup, neighborhood water watch, bacteria alert and Chattahoochee Aquatic Sensor System Integrated , a program that tracks water quality.

As you all know, I relish any opportunity to talk and write about beer. So, if you’re one of my devoted followers —who honestly motivate me to get up and go to work every day because of your support and enthusiasm — I implore you to spare some of your time to give your favorite columnist some love.

People can register to join the free webinar via igfn.us/form/dfufrQ.