Column: Drinking this new IPA from Left Nut Brewing will help protect Chattahoochee River

The next time you drink beer, do it with extra purpose.
Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville is giving people the option to put their love for beer toward a greater cause — protecting the source of your drinking water.
As a part of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Quality Beer Tour, Left Nut is one of seven breweries in Georgia that has committed to releasing a beer and donating a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit’s four key programs: trash cleanup, neighborhood water watch, bacteria alert and Chattahoochee Aquatic Sensor System Integrated.
Left Nut Brewing is the second of the group to release a Chattahoochee-inspired beer. The first up to bat was Cherry Street Brewing with its Helen Yeah beer.
Pap Datta, owner of Left Nut Brewing, said his brewery plans to contribute 10% of its sales from Pure Source IPA to the organization.
“We are the headwaters brewery,” Datta said. “We draw our water from the lake, which is sourced from the Chattahoochee. Our source of water has a big impact on our beer.”
Dale Caldwell, the headwaters director for Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said Left Nut Brewing and the other breweries following with a Quality Beer Tour Brew, were supposed to host a water trash cleanup and an outing related to the watershed. However, because of the pandemic, those plans were put on hold.
Luckily, the pandemic shouldn’t stop you from doing your part and purchasing a six-pack or glass of Pure Source IPA from LNB.
"We’re happy to see breweries understanding the importance of that key ingredient and having that type of value to want to help organizations like ours,” Caldwell said.
Rick Foote, head brewer of the operation, said his intention was to create an “approachable different kind of IPA.”
“It’s very well balanced,” Foote said. “I appreciate a beer that’s well balanced between bittering and body and sweetness.”
Although Foote packed a lot of hops into the recipe, the beer doesn't come across as a West Coast-style IPA that typically boasts bitter notes of pine and citrus. It also doesn’t quite fit into the New England-style category because it doesn’t punch you with sweetness and haziness.
This is what I like to call a no coast IPA.
The hops offer a fruity flavor reminiscent of scuppernongs, or as some Georgians like to say, “white muscadines.”
The beer contains a hint of bitterness, but it doesn’t bite. It’s easy drinking without boring your taste buds.
If you happen to find yourself around Gainesville looking for a solid beer with a purpose, pop into LNB and try Pure Source IPA.
The brewery is located at 2100 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. For more information, visit leftnutbrewing.com.
Pure Source IPA
Brewery: Left Nut Brewing Co.
Alcohol by volume: 5.5%
Style: IPA
Bottom line: Easy drinking beer with a hint of scuppernong and bitterness