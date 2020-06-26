Column: Drinking this new IPA from Left Nut Brewing will help protect Chattahoochee River

The next time you drink beer, do it with extra purpose.



Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville is giving people the option to put their love for beer toward a greater cause — protecting the source of your drinking water.

As a part of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Quality Beer Tour, Left Nut is one of seven breweries in Georgia that has committed to releasing a beer and donating a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit’s four key programs: trash cleanup, neighborhood water watch, bacteria alert and Chattahoochee Aquatic Sensor System Integrated.

Left Nut Brewing is the second of the group to release a Chattahoochee-inspired beer. The first up to bat was Cherry Street Brewing with its Helen Yeah beer.

Pap Datta, owner of Left Nut Brewing, said his brewery plans to contribute 10% of its sales from Pure Source IPA to the organization.

“We are the headwaters brewery,” Datta said. “We draw our water from the lake, which is sourced from the Chattahoochee. Our source of water has a big impact on our beer.”