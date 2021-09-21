What to expect at 2021 Hall County Master Gardeners’ Fall Expo

Looking to upgrade your lawn and garden at home?
The Hall County Master Gardeners is bringing back its Fall Expo for all of your landscaping needs. The expo features over 30 vendors as well as speakers. It will be held at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 and 25. Tickets are available on the days of the event at $2 per person.
The expo has been held for 20 years after taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Co-chair of the Fall Expo, Mary Griffin, said the Master Gardeners are excited to be able to provide this expo again.
“We’re excited to tell you that if you had a blank slate of a lawn we could do everything,” she said. “Just come and have a lovely day with us.”
Vendors will be selling a variety of items including wind chimes, porch and yard decorations, natural soaps, soil mixtures and tools. Attendees will also find shrubs, trees, native flowers and vegetables.
Food will be available from some local vendors selling coffee, honey and desserts. Sweet Butts also will be serving barbecue.
Speakers will cover topics including fall gardening, designing and maintaining gardens, rain gardens and Japanese Maples and pruning techniques.
“The goal is, for one thing, to increase love of plants for the local population, but also introduce the locals to local vendors and other vendors in their neighborhood that they may not even know about,” Griffin said.
There will also be a vaccine clinic on site for both days of the expo. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged but not required at the event.
No pets will be allowed at the event and no ATMs will be available. For more information visit hallmastergardeners.com.
Fall Garden Expo
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
Cost: $2 per person
More info: hallmastergardeners.com