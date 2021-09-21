What to expect at 2021 Hall County Master Gardeners’ Fall Expo

Looking to upgrade your lawn and garden at home?

The Hall County Master Gardeners is bringing back its Fall Expo for all of your landscaping needs. The expo features over 30 vendors as well as speakers. It will be held at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 and 25. Tickets are available on the days of the event at $2 per person.

The expo has been held for 20 years after taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Co-chair of the Fall Expo, Mary Griffin, said the Master Gardeners are excited to be able to provide this expo again.

“We’re excited to tell you that if you had a blank slate of a lawn we could do everything,” she said. “Just come and have a lovely day with us.”