This 13-year-old entrepreneur doesn’t much care for the taste of tomatoes, but she’s finding her profits pretty sweet

She has expanded her selling efforts, setting up a booth the past two weeks from the bed of her father’s 1918 Ford Model-T truck at the Flowery Branch Farmer’s Market on West Pine Street. She also plans to sell at a market in Dawsonville on Saturday.

“I didn’t like any of this at first,” Ahrhyan said, while watching for customers at the farmer’s market on Thursday, Aug. 21. “I hated it so much. Nothing was happening (with the tomato plants). But once they started (ripening), they all started turning and I had to pick them every two days.”

And now, she has a bumper crop. She said she had picked more than 200 tomatoes earlier in the week.

She recalls her father first approaching her about the idea. At the time, she thought it “was kind of random” and that “it was going to be like three or four tomato plants. But then it turned into 40.”

“It was kind a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Tim Akins said.