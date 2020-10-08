New or seasoned homeowner? Tune in for The Times’ virtual 2020 North Georgia Home Show

Home ownership can be intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be.

At 9 a.m. every Tuesday in October, local experts will share their knowledge about choosing the right appliances, maintaining a house properly and more during the virtual North Georgia Home Show.

This year’s event, held by The Times and its parent company Metro Market Media, will be virtual, allowing people to listen to speakers on home topics from the comfort of their own homes. People can register for free by visiting gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents. A Zoom link and password will be emailed to all participants.

Each session will be around 30 minutes, according to Megan Lewis, The Times’ event coordinator.