New or seasoned homeowner? Tune in for The Times’ virtual 2020 North Georgia Home Show

At 9 a.m. every Tuesday in October, local experts will share their knowledge about choosing the right appliances, maintaining a house properly and more during the virtual North Georgia Home Show.
This year’s event, held by The Times and its parent company Metro Market Media, will be virtual, allowing people to listen to speakers on home topics from the comfort of their own homes. People can register for free by visiting gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents. A Zoom link and password will be emailed to all participants.
Each session will be around 30 minutes, according to Megan Lewis, The Times’ event coordinator.
North Georgia Home Show
What: Virtual event where local experts share their knowledge on home appliances, maintenance and more
When: 9 a.m. every Tuesday in October
Where: Online via Zoom
Register: gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents
How much: Free
“Until I started renting, I didn’t know ... the difference between having gas or electric,” Lewis said. “For me as a baker — I bake and decorate cakes on the side — I learned they don't bake the same way. Gas cooks more evenly than an electric oven.”
Lewis said the event welcomes those from all walks of life, including those considering purchasing their first house.
“It’ll give you more information and more knowledge on things that you didn’t know before,” she said.
Following Liberty Utilities, Chris Earls with Hewatt Roofing in Gainesville will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 20, about all aspects of roofing care, including inspections and replacements.
Lanier College and Career Academy, part of the public Hall County school system, will end the month on Tuesday, Oct .27, by sharing about services the trade school offers to the public like building and welding.
For more information, visit gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents.
Schedule of presentations:
- 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Liberty Utilities presents about how to choose the best gas company, reasons to switch to gas and the benefits of having gas appliances over electric.
- 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20: Hewatt Roofing will explain why roof inspections are important and red flags to look for with older roofs.
- 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27: Lanier College and Career Academy will provide an overview of their program and touch on the building and welding services they offer to the public.