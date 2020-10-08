By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New or seasoned homeowner? Tune in for The Times’ virtual 2020 North Georgia Home Show
10262019 HOME 1.jpg
The 2019 North Georgia Home Show opened Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center. - photo by Scott Rogers
Home ownership can be intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be. 

At 9 a.m. every Tuesday in October, local experts will share their knowledge about choosing the right appliances, maintaining a house properly and more during the virtual North Georgia Home Show.  

This year’s event, held by The Times and its parent company Metro Market Media, will be virtual, allowing people to listen to speakers on home topics from the comfort of their own homes. People can register for free by visiting gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents. A Zoom link and password will be emailed to all participants.  

Each session will be around 30 minutes, according to Megan Lewis, The Times’ event coordinator.  

North Georgia Home Show 

What: Virtual event where local experts share their knowledge on home appliances, maintenance and more 

When: 9 a.m. every Tuesday in October 

Where: Online via Zoom 

Register: gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents 

How much: Free 

On Oct. 13, Tanya Martin from Liberty Utilities in Gainesville will speak about how to choose the right gas company and why people should consider gas over electric power.  

“Until I started renting, I didn’t know ... the difference between having gas or electric,” Lewis said. “For me as a baker — I bake and decorate cakes on the side — I learned they don't bake the same way. Gas cooks more evenly than an electric oven.” 

Lewis said the event welcomes those from all walks of life, including those considering purchasing their first house.  

“It’ll give you more information and more knowledge on things that you didn’t know before,” she said.  

Following Liberty Utilities, Chris Earls with Hewatt Roofing in Gainesville will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 20, about all aspects of roofing care, including inspections and replacements. 

Lanier College and Career Academy, part of the public Hall County school system, will end the month on Tuesday, Oct .27, by sharing about services the trade school offers to the public like building and welding.  

For more information, visit gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents

Schedule of presentations: 

  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Liberty Utilities presents about how to choose the best gas company, reasons to switch to gas and the benefits of having gas appliances over electric. 
  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20: Hewatt Roofing will explain why roof inspections are important and red flags to look for with older roofs. 
  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27: Lanier College and Career Academy will provide an overview of their program and touch on the building and welding services they offer to the public. 

